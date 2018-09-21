AIIMS first participant in Ayushaman Bharat PM-JAY Scheme

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday became the first hospital in Delhi to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Health Agency in Ayushaman Bharat PM-JAY Scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Septemeber 23 launched the flagship scheme in Ranchi that provides an annual cover of Rs 5 lakh per poor and vulnerable family.

“A formal MoU has been signed between AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and Deputy C.E.O. National Health Agency. With this, AIIMS has become the first hospital in Delhi to have signed for effective implementation of the scheme,” AIIMS said in a statement.

AIIMS is now a participant in the scheme and ready to extend facilities to the entitled beneficiaries, it said.

