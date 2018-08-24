AIIMS, IIT to develop low cost medical tech solutions

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D) on Wednesday came together for exchanging research proposals to develop technology driven health care solutions.

According to AIIMS, the programme targets to come out with technology driven low cost medical solutions along with developing new items and equipments which can be used for conducting diagnosis and other medical tests.

“Now-a-days, technology and healthcare sector are very much inter-linked with each other. The step is an attempt to generate more ideas from the joint effort of both the prestigious institutes which can be brought into use in the healthcare sector,” Additional AIIMS spokesperson Karan Madan, told IANS.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the directors of the two institutes, Randeep Guleria of AIIMS and V. Ramgopal Rao of IIT-Delhi.

According to the premier medical institute, the main aim of this collaboration is to promote joint research wherein the technological expertise of IIT-Delhi can be combined with the medical expertise to promote research in the field of academics, product development and human resource development.

“Both the institutes will have to submit their proposals by September 30 and the research activity will be taken forward. The research exchange programme which is initially for the practicing faculty of AIIMS will later involve the students as well,” the official added.

–IANS

som/pgh/vm