AIIMS, Skill Development Ministry celebrate yoga day

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday marked the celebration of 4th International Day of Yoga through a mass yoga practice while Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) said it trained over 6,500 yoga instructors and teachers.

As per a release, more than 600 enthusiastic AIIMS faculty, students, nursing officers and other staff led by Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS, participated in the practice.

MSDE Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal said the ministry had played its part in training yoga professionals in the country.

“Under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), we have trained over 6,500 yoga instructors and teachers across India to help develop this physical, mental and spiritual practice into a skill that benefits not only the trained but lives of many others that it touches, all ultimately adding to a healthy and New India,” a release quoted him as saying.

