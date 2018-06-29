AIKS gives ‘Jail Bhoro’ call on Quit India Day

Kolkata, July 4 (IANS) The All India Kisan Sabha on Wednesday gave a call for a “jail bhoro” (fill the prisons) struggle on August 9 – the Quit India Day – across the country in protest against the “imperialist-driven, pro-corporate” economic policies being pursued by the centre’s Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a media conference here, AIKS Secretary Hanann Mollah said lakhs of peasants would take part in the agitation at the district level.

The AIKS, the peasant arm of the Communist Party of India-Marxist, said 10 crore signatures would be collected from the people and sent to the Prime Minister through the district collectors.

Mollah said CPI-M’s labour arm Centre of Indian Trade Unions has declared solidarity with the genuine demands of the peasantry and lakhs of workers will also join the peasantry in the “jail bhoro” struggle on Quit India Day.

“The Kisan Sabha will submit a charter of demands to the centre and if the government is not willing to change the reckless anti-peasant policies that aggravate the agrarian crisis, then the peasantry will unleash relentless struggle independently and also unitedly with other sections like workers, petty traders, women, students, youth, and other social sections including Dalits, tribals and minorities,” he said.

As part of the ongoing struggles against the “neo-liberal” policies and “misrule” of the Modi government, a huge rally of peasants and workers will be organised in Delhi on September 5.

To intensify struggles and advance the peasant movements across the country, especially in north east and north India, the AIKS has decided to give a call for creating a Rs 5 crore Peasant Struggle Fund 2018.

“The fund will be collected by the village and primary units of AIKS through an open bucket collection of Rs 10 from peasant households and petty traders in rural India,” he said.

–IANS

ssp/vd