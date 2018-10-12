Ailing Parrikar may return to Goa on Sunday: Sources

Panaji, Oct 13 (IANS) Goa’s ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, currently being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer at New Delhi’s AIIMS, is expected to return to Goa on Sunday, party sources said.

“The CM will be flying to Goa in a special flight on Sunday afternoon,” a Goa BJP leader told IANS.

Parrikar was admitted to the AIIMS last month. The former Defence Minister has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and now Delhi for the last seven months.

On Friday, Parrikar held a meeting of his cabinet ministers and senior BJP state executive committee members at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The opposition Congress has been demanding Parrikar’s resignation on account of his prolonged illness.

–IANS

