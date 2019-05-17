AIMPLB asks Muslims not to ‘worry’ over BJP sweep

Lucknow, May 24 (IANS) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has expressed concern over the Muslim community’s future in the wake of the BJP’s landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections and asked them not to be worried.

AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Mohammad Wali Rehmani, in an open letter, said that the coming days would be full of problems but no one should worry about it.

The Muslims should maintain courage, passion and encourage others to meet the situation, he said.

Maulana Rehmani said: “Our elders had decided to remain in this country with some objective. Earlier too, we have faced several critical situations and this time too we will tide over it.”

Notably, no Muslim candidate from Uttar Pradesh could make it to the Lok Sabha in 2014 but this time six Muslims have been elected.

The BJP did not field any Muslim candidate this time too in Uttar Pradesh.

–IANS

