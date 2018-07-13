Air hostess’ husband held a day after her death

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) A day after an air hostess fell to her death in south Delhi, police arrested her husband on Monday after questioning him.

Anissa Batra’s family maintained that it was a case of murder even as police registered a suicide case on Sunday. The 39-year-old fell from the terrace of her home in Hauz Khas area.

A police official said her husband Mayank Singhvi was questioned for an hour at the Hauz Khas police station before he was arrested. His family was also questioned in the case.

The FIR said the woman was assaulted since her marriage.

