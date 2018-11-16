Air hostess suicide: HC grants bail to in-laws

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to the in-laws of an air hostess who fell to her death from the terrace of her home here in July.

Justice Mukta Gupta granted bail to R.S. Singhvi and his wife Sushma, asking them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount each.

The court directed the petitioner not to leave the country without prior permission of the court.

The court observed that Delhi Police has filed chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet in the case and couple had remained in one day police custody and no further custodial interrogation is required.

The Singhvis surrendered before a city court on November 1.

Anissia Batra’s husband Mayank Singhvi was arrested on July 16. Batra’s family has alleged that it was a case of murder even as the police registered a suicide case on July 15.

The victim fell off the terrace of her home in Panchsheel Park in south Delhi on July 13. The FIR said the woman was assaulted ever since her marriage in February 2016.

–IANS

