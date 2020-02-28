Air India passenger among 118 on board tests positive for COVID-19 (Ld)

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Air India on Tuesday confirmed that a passenger who flew on a Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 has tested positive for coronavirus. There were 108 passengers and 10 crew members on board.

“This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb ’20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus,” Air India tweeted.

With the threat of COVID-19 looming large, the government has tightened the entry conditions for the nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan with immediate effect. As per the revised travel advisory issued on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry, new travellers from these countries will have to apply for new visas.

The passengers of all the international flights entering into India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self declaration form (including personal particulars like phone numbers and address in India) and travel history, to Health Officials and Immigration officials at all ports.

Passengers (foreign and Indian) other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at port of entry.

Indian citizens are advised to refrain from travelling to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and advised to avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19 affected countries.

–IANS

ravi-nir/in