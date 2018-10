New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) National passenger carrier Air India will launch direct flight services from Bengaluru to London with effect from November 17, 2018.

According to Air India, the service will be operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

“The non stop flight will fulfill the long standing demand of IT professionals and health tourism in the region,” the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

