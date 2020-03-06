Air India to operate more than 40 flights with all women crew

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Air India will operate over 40 flights with all women crew on International Women’s Day on Sunday.

According to a company statement, Air India would operate more than 40 flights on domestic and international routes, with all women crew including the non-stop flight to San Francisco.

“Women cockpit and cabin crew of Air India are operating both wide and narrow body aircraft..to salute woman power in sync with our socio-cultural ethos”, the statement said.

It added that Air India is perhaps the only airline to operate so many domestic and international flights, operated and supported by women employees.

–IANS

san/pgh/