Air India to soon launch revamped ‘Maharaja business class’

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) In a bid to lure more passengers, national carrier Air India will soon launch a revamped “Maharaja business class” on its international flights.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said: “The airline would launch a revamped Maharaja business class.”

Accordingly, the “makeover exercise” will involve new seats and improved associated services on a section of the airline’s first and business class segments in 777 and 787 aircraft.

–IANS

