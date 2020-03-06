Air India’s Milan flight taken to isolation bay at IGIA

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Owing to fears over the spread of coronavirus, national carrier Air Indias flight from Milan, Italy on Wednesday was taken to an isolation bay at the IGI Airport here.

According to industry sources, the flight AI-138 was not given an aerobridge access as “disembarking passengers from Milan” were kept away from other passengers prior to their medical screening.

Instead a remote bay with a bus access gate to the terminal was provided to the aircraft.

Notably, the flight drew attention as it came from Milan, Italy, where the virus outbreak has occurred.

All passengers have been screened for the virus as per protocol, sources said. The aircraft ferried around 70 passengers and crew.

–IANS

