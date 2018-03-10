Air India’s Twitter handle briefly hacked, restored

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Hackers broke into the Air India’s official Twitter account in early hours on Thursday, posting messages in Turkish language, including flight cancellation announcements.

The hackers changed the official handle @airindiain to @airindiaTR.

“Last minute important announcement. All our flights have been cancelled. From now on, we will fly with Turkish Airlines,” read one of the messages from the hackers.

The official Air India handle was later restored.

The group “I ayyAldAzt” claimed to be a Turkish Cypriot Army on their Twitter handle.

“Your account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim. Your DM correspondence and important data have been captured,” read another tweet before the official Air India Twitter handle was restored.

Air India has 1,46,000 followers on Twitter.

