Air Odisha to launch two new flight services in Gujarat

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Air service operator Air Odisha on Saturday announced Ahmedabad to Bhavnagar and Bhavnagar to Surat flight operations from April 16.

“Air Odisha adds two more destinations in Gujarat at lowest fares starting from Rs

1,420 and Rs 1,699 in flights between Ahmedabad to Bhavanagar and Bhavnagar to Surat

respectively,” the airline said in a statement.

According to the airline, its network will include five cities — Ahmedabad, Mundra, Diu, Bhavnagar and Surat — after the introduction of these new flight services.

Air Odisha had won bids for flying on 128 routes connecting 70 airports under

UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

–IANS

