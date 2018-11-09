AirAsia offers low fares on domestic, international routes

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) Malaysian budget airline AirAsia on Sunday offered low-cost fares on domestic and international routes for travel from May 2019 to February 2020, covering 120 destinations across Asia, Australia and beyond.

“Passengers can book this week up to November 18 for travel from May 6, 2019 to February 4, 2020 with one-way tickets at Rs 399 on domestic and Rs 1,999 on international routes,” said its Indian joint venture Air Asia India in a statement here.

On the domestic routes, passengers can choose from 21 destinations where the low-cost carrier flies across the country, with a fleet of 19 A-320 aircraft.

Among the cities are Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Visakhapatnam.

Among the overseas routes passengers can choose from are Auckland, Bali, Bangkok, Krabi, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Singapore and Sydney.

“The offer is available on all flights operated by our group network, including AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia, and AirAsia X,” said the statement.

The discount applies to bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app.

The airline’s Indian arm is a 4-year-old joint venture between Tata Sons Ltd and AirAsia Berhad, which operates to 165 destinations across 25 countries.

