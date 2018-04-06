Aircraft makes emergency landing at IGIA, passengers safe
New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Emergency procedures were initiated at runway number ’11’ of the IGI airport here, after an aircraft ferrying 344 passengers made an emergency landing.
According to airport officials, flight ‘RL-8772’ operated between Vietnam to Russia landed safely at the airport around 6.00 p.m. with 344 passengers on-board.
Prior to the landing, airport authorities had declared an emergency by deploying fire tenders and ambulances at runway number ’11’.
The flight ‘RL-8772’ was being operated between Phu Quoc (Vietnam) and Yekaterinburg (Russia).
–IANS
rv-sp/vm