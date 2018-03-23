Aircraft suffers tyre burst while landing at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad, March 28 (IANS) About 70 passengers on board an Indigo aircraft from Tirupati had a narrow escape while one of its tyres burst while landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday night.

As the tyre burst led to sparks, alert personnel of fire fighting team rushed to the aircraft to prevent any disaster, airport sources said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 p.m when the aircraft was landing on the runway. It caused panic among passengers. Sources said all passengers were safe.

YSR Congress Party legislator Roja was among the passengers. The former actress sent few visuals from the aircraft to some television channels. In the video clippings, some passengers were seen having heated argument with crew over the delay in opening the doors.

The pilot was heard advising passengers to be calm and remain seated. He assured them that there is nothing serious.

