Airplane carried on truck gets stuck under Bengal bridge

Kolkata, Dec 24 (IANS) There was much curiosity among the public after a huge airplane carried on a truck got stuck under a bridge in Durgapur in West Burdwan district of West Bengal.

Locals said the abandoned airplane of India Post got stuck on Monday night on National Highway 2.

India Post officials reached the spot on Tuesday and spoke to the local police personnel about a wayout.

A lot of locals gathered at the spot to have a look at the airplane, said to have been commissioned in 2007 and withdrawn last year.

A senior officer of the Asansol-Durgapur police commissionerate said the congestion was cleared by police and other experts who managed to remove the airplane and truck from under the bridge.

“Everything has been cleared now. The situation is normal,” the officer told IANS over phone.

