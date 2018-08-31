Airstrikes kill 2 Taliban commanders in Afghanistan

Kabul, Sep 1 (IANS) Two Taliban senior commanders were killed when military aircraft targeted the militants’ hideout outside Qalat city, the capital of the southern Zabul province, provincial police chief Mohammad Mustafa Mayar said.

According to the official, the aircraft of the US-led coalition forces conducted the sorties against Taliban hideouts in Amki area, on Friday afternoon, killing Mullah Asad and Mullah Sangari, the commanders on the spot and injuring a few others. Mayar, however, didn’t provide more details, Xinhua news agency reported.

Taliban militants have not made any comments so far.

