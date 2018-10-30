Airtel Africa appoints board following $1.25 bn investment

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Telecom major Bharti Airtel’s subsidiary Airtel Africa on Friday announced the appointment of its board of directors.

The company said that it has concluded the investment process of $1.25 billion into the company by six global investors.

The newly formed board of directors includes Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Raghunath Mandava, Akhil Gupta, Vishal Mahadevia, Alok Sama, Arthur Lang, Shravin Bharti Mittal and Richard Gubbins, Airtel Africa said in a statement.

“The constitution of the company board follows recent successful primary equity issuance of $1.25 billion to six leading global investors comprising of Warburg Pincus, Temasek, Singtel, SoftBank Group International and others,” it said.

The statement further said that the newly constituted board brings “extensive experience across industry verticals including — telecom and ICT (information and communication technologies), financial markets as well as in technology, software development and consultancy”.

Airtel Africa operates in 14 countries across Africa including Nigeria, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Madagascar, Niger, Kenya, Malawi, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Rwanda.

–IANS

