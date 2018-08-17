Airtel crosses 10 mn subscriber mark in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (IANS) Telecommunication service provider Bharti Airtel said on Monday that it has become the first mobile operator in Punjab to cross 10 million subscriber mark.

The company said it aims to increase the mobile sites across the state to over 24,500 by September, taking its high speed data services deeper into rural areas and strengthening coverage in cities.

“As the market gets ready for the next wave of growth, we are expanding our telecom networks wider and deeper across the region and contribute to the Digital Punjab vision,” said Manu Sood, Hub CEO, Upper North, Bharti Airtel.

–IANS

vg/mr