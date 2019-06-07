Airtel deploys LTE 900 technology to boost 4G in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Aiming to enhance indoor network experience for Airtel 4G smartphone customers, telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday announced it has upgraded its mobile network in Delhi-NCR with the deployment of LTE 900 technology on the 900 Mhz spectrum.

“As we introduce LTE-900, we will further step up our indoor network coverage. It will enable high speed connectivity and HD quality VoLTE calling for our customers in Delhi,” Vani Venkatesh, CEO-Delhi-NCR, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Given the high propagation and reach of the 900 Mhz spectrum, it would result in wider availability of 4G network across Delhi NCR — one of the largest and most dense telecom markets in the country.

As part of its network transformation programme, the telecom major has been deploying network technologies such as pre-5G Massive MIMO and Carrier Aggregation to enhance network capacity over existing spectrum.

The firm uses a mix of 2,300 Mhz, 1,800 Mhz, 2,100 Mhz and 900 Mhz spectrum bands to deliver network experience to its users.

–IANS

ksc/mag/