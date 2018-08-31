AISA leader slapped at DU

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader and Delhi University student Kawalpreet Kaur on Friday lodged a complaint against two men for slapping and abusing her at the university’s Kirori Mal College.

She said she was abused by two men who, she alleged, were from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a rival student group, without any provocation. When she confronted one of them, he slapped her and ran away.

Delhi Police has lodged a complaint against the accused identified as Sandeep Sharma and Mohit Dahiya, under charges of voluntarily causing hurt.

Kaur also alleged that her friend Dhiraj, who was with her in the college, was also beaten up by several men from ABVP, when he tried to chase away the two accused.

“When my friend Dhiraj tried to get hold of an accused, he was surrounded by at least a dozen ABVP supporters just before the college main gate. They assaulted him until a professor stopped them and rescued Dhiraj,” she said.

–IANS

vn/prs