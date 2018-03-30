Aishwarya Rai looked up to her mother as a role model

Bollywood’s beauty pageant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of Fanne Khan, the film that will see her alongside her Taal co-star Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile Aishwarya and Anil last worked together in the 2000 film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. According to sources when tied up with work on Fanne Khan does not mean that Aishwarya gets no time to spend with daughter Aaradhya.

Meanwhile in an interview to a magazine, Aishwarya said that she spends ‘all her time with Aaradhya’ and she respects homemakers for the endless work they do.” Moreover

Aishwarya, who was last seen on the big screen in 2015’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Meanwhile she also spoke about her forthcoming projects, and there seems quite a lot on her hand right now.

She added in Fanne Khan, she is playing a chapter in the narrative that she believes intrinsic to the story. Aishwarya said her mother is the only one she knows inside out, so as a role model she’s the only one she chooses to name and it’s her values that are imbibing consciously and subconsciously while raising her daughter.

Further she said she have never shared dream roles. She feels motherly affection towards her daughter is more special for her than anything in this world.