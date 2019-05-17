Aishwarya turns into golden mermaid at Cannes

Cannes, May 20 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has enthralled her fans with her golden mermaid look at the red carpet of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival.

Dressed up in metallic gold gown with a long trail, Aishwarya looked no less than a mermaid at the gala.

She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, who wore a yellow asymmetrical dress.

With nude lip shade, bold mascara, contoured cheeks and sleek straight hair, Aishwarya was shining all the way in Jean-Louis Sabaji ensemble.

The “Jazbaa” actress also shared a few photographs of her look on Instagram.

“My sunshine forever. Love you,” Aishwarya captioned one of the images in which she is seen posing with Aaradhya.

–IANS

