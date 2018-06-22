Ajax agree on signing of Southampton midfielder Tadic

Amsterdam, June 27 (IANS) AFC Ajax on Wednesday reached an agreement with English Premier League (EPL) side Southampton to buy Serbian attacking midfielder Dusan Tadic.

The 29-year-old will sign a contract for four years. The transfer fee is 11.4 million euros ($13.2 million) and can reach 13.7 million euros ($15.9 million) including bonuses, reports Xinhua news agency.

With the transfer, Tadic returns to the Netherlands after four years at Southampton. He played for Dutch clubs FC Groningen and FC Twente before.

Tadic is currently at the Russia World Cup with Serbia. He will fly to the Netherlands as soon as his tournament is over.

