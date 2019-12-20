Ajay Devgn: Virat is the ‘Tanhaji’ of team India

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn considers Virat Kohli as ‘Tanhaji’ of Indian cricket team.

During Star Sports’ pre-show Nerolac Cricket Live, Ajay and Kajol spoke about the game of cricket, praising India skipper Kohli.

“Virat Kohli is the Tanhaji of team India.He is confident, aggressive and wants to win at any cost,” Ajay said while promoting his forthcoming film “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”.

Ajay also shared his fond memories associated with the sport.

“I was a batsman. When it comes to memories, there are plenty – My finger had chipped when I tried to catch the ball, it is still twisted,” Ajay laughed.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is about the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 that was fought between Tanhaji Malusare and Udaybhan Singh Rathod. It will release on January 10.

