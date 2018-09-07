Ajay talks about ‘long, tedious’ musical journey

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Ajay, one part of the National Award-winning composer duo Ajay-Atul, says it has been a very long and tedious journey but are happy to have made it.

Ajay and Atul shot for an episode of the singing reality show “Indian Idol 10” where they shared their musical journey, read a statement.

“Music has always been the focus of our life and the journey till today has also made us stronger. When we started our career, we didn’t even have a harmonium with us. Atul used to hum the rhythm and I used to add lyrics to it,” said Ajay.

“Then a generous producer gifted us a harmonium which was lying in his office. We were happy with the fact that people were trusting us and giving us work, no matter how small. It has been a very long and tedious journey and we are glad we made it through.”

