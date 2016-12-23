Ajith takes a Christmas break from ‘Thala 57’ shoot

Chennai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Ajith Kumar has wrapped up a major schedule of his tentatively titled upcoming Tamil actioner “Thala 57” in Bulgaria and is en route to India to ring in Christmas with his wife and family.

“The team has successfully completed a month-long schedule in Bulgaria and is on their way back home. Ajith sir ensures he spends every Christmas with his wife and family,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Ajith’s wife Shalini is a Christian.

Being directed by Siva, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan. Vivek Oberoi is being introduced as the antagonist.

“Having completed nearly 80 percent of the film, the next schedule will take place in India post Sankranti festival next year. The film is slated to release on April 14 next year,” the source said.

This is the third time in a row Ajith and Siva have teamed up post “Veeram” and “Vedalam”.

–IANS

