Ajman ruler pardons 90 prisoners ahead of Eid

Ajman, Aug 14 (IANS/WAM) Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the UAE’s Supreme Council Member and Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman, has ordered the release of 90 prisoners days ahead of Eid ul-Adha.

The prisoners were selected on factors making them eligible for release and good conduct, the agency reported on Tuesday.

Commenting on the announcement, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said the move reflected the ruler’s keenness to give second chances to individuals, reuniting them with their families.

He also called on the freed inmates to commit themselves to be engaged members of society and strive for a better future.

–IANS/WAM

