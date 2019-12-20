Akali Dal flays power hike tariff in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 25 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday condemned the Congress government for Punjab’s 18th power tariff increase in less than three years, saying this would cause untold misery to the common man and would make industry unviable in the state.

In a statement here, former minister Sikander Singh Maluka said with an additional power tariff hike of Rs 0.36 per unit which included increased additional electricity duty, domestic consumers would have to pay Rs 8.37 per unit while the industry would be charged Rs 7.85 per unit.

Stating that this was a betrayal of the promises made to the people, Maluka said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has promised to reduce domestic power tariff after taking over office and had even promised power at a landing cost of Rs 5 per unit to the industrial sector.

He said power tariff has been increased by more than 30 per cent ever since the Congress government had come to power and that the common man would not be able to bear this burden.

