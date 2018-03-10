Akali Dal throws weight behind Modi government

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) BJP ally Akali Dal on Friday backed the Modi government, saying it has full confidence in it after the TDP exited the ruling alliance and tabled a no-trust motion in the Lok Sabha.

“The Akali Dal is one of the oldest allies of the BJP. We were together and we are together. We have weathered many storms in the past and we will weather this also,” party leader and Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur told reporters here.

She was reacting to the developments after the TDP withdrew from the NDA and gave a no-trust notice against the government.

–IANS

sar-vsc/mr