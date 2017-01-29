Akalis, BJP, Congress colluding against AAP, says Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress of working together against the AAP in Punjab, which goes to polls on February 4.

In a tweet, Kejriwal claimed to have learnt from his “sources” that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were sending messages to voters in Punjab “not to vote for them, but for the Congress”.

“(Are) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress fighting together against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),” Kejriwal asked.

The AAP, which led in 33 assembly segments in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and was second in a few segments in Punjab, is eyeing to increase its lead in more assembly constituencies.

Early last year, projections suggested 75-100 seats to the AAP. But since then, things have changed for the party as the Congress has gone into overdrive, with state Congress President Amarinder Singh at the helm, to revive the party.

The Punjab assembly has 117 seats.

