Akamai platform to help Editorji deliver AI-driven video content

Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) Cloud delivery network provider Akamai Technologies’ intelligent edge platform will help Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven digital news startup Editorji, the company said on Wednesday.

Founded by Vikram Chandra, former NDTV CEO, Editorji will deliver personalised video content for a growing Internet user base especially in the tier II and III cities.

“To enable Editorji build a platform that can cater to the news preferences of a digital-first Indian netizen, our expertise in content delivery will help them reach audiences across the country; backed by the reach and scalability of the Akamai Intelligent Platform,” said Sandeep Reddy, Country Sales Manager, Media, Akamai Technologies.

While Editorji will initially provide a platform for video news in Hindi and English, it aims to expand this pool to multiple languages across cities over the next few months.

“TV news is facing challenges around its business model, especially with the reliance on Target Rating Points (TRPs), while digital video news faces challenges around user experience,” said Chandra.

“We felt there was a great need for an AI-driven platform that gives users one tap access to personalised video newscasts. Having worked closely with Akamai for decades, I have great respect for their capabilities,” he added.

–IANS

na/bg