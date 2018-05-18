Akamai, Salesforce to provide safe online business corridor

Bengaluru, May 21 (IANS) Leader in content delivery network services Akamai Technologies on Monday announced its new “Akamai Connector” for US-based cloud computing company Salesforce’s “Salesforce Commerce Cloud” to provide a protected and safe corridor for online business at a global level.

The integration is aimed at allowing Salesforce customers to optimise their businesses with Akamai’s Cloud security and web performance solutions, protecting sites, mobile infrastructures and Application programming interface (API)-driven requests from malicious attacks.

“We are excited to join forces with Salesforce and offer customers an end-to-end experience with the ‘Akamai Connector’ to help them protect their business from security threats, unpredictable performance and delivery challenges for doing business online,” Craig Adams, Vice President Product Management, Web Performance Business Unit at Akamai, said in a statement.

“Akamai Connector” is designed to help e-commerce businesses eliminate the complexity and ease the management of layering an alternative “Content Delivery Network (CDN)”.

“By leveraging the power of ‘Commerce Cloud’ and the new ‘Akamai Connector’, customers can optimise web and mobile app performance and deliver the best experience to their customers as their business grows,” added Mike Wolff, Senior Vice President, ISV Sales at Salesforce.

“Salesforce Commerce Cloud” lets brands provide personalised web, mobile, social and in-store shopping experiences to users globally.

With improved performance, retailers can minimise the risk of having poorly performing sites and maximise their revenue by delivering the best customer experience.

–IANS

rp/sku/qd/bg