Akanksha Bhandari making new version of ‘Tere liye’

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Singer Akanksha Bhandari, who sang “Tere liye” with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam for the film “Namaste England”, is working on another version of the song.

“When I heard ‘Tere liye’, I fell in love with the composition and Atif Aslam’s voice. The song has been on loop since. I used to get messages and calls from my fans and friends asking me to render the whole song in my voice,” Akanksha said in a statement.

“This encouraged me to re-create it. We decided to give my version a complete Punjabi folk touch as ‘Namaste England’ is about a Punjabi couple. Also, being a folk music lover, it was an easy decision to make,” she added.

The song’s lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar. It has been composed by Mannan Shaah and picturised on actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

