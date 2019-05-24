Akhil aims for podium finish in GT4 European Series

Bengaluru, May 30 (IANS) India’s Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian to seal an Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy spot this year, is aiming for a podium finish in the third race weekend of the GT4 European Series. The race is scheduled from May 31 to June 2 at the Circuit Paul Ricard-Le Castellet in France.

The 23-year-old Bengaluru-born, who is fresh from a podium finish (2nd), his first this season at the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit earlier this month, will be vying for another top three finish in the Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 car this weekend along with teammate Florian Thoma.

“I’m really looking forward to the third round of the GT4 European series at Paul Richard. It’s a track that I have never raced at before and many amongst us would be experiencing the track for the first time. The track has an interesting mix of fast and slow speed corners. The competition will definitely be higher and a lot would be depending upon our driving. The good news is that I feel energetic and fit and I aim to continue with my podium run earning more points for my team”, said Akhil ahead of his race.

The GT4 European series returns to the Circuit Paul Ricard this weekend after a four-year gap and will see a 34-team and 42-car field representing 12 constructors, vying for the top honours.

The field this weekend definitely looks tougher and fiercely competitive as compared to the last race at the Brand Hatch Grand Prix Circuit, England earlier this month. At Paul Ricard, the GT4 European Series will support the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup for the second time this season.

