Akhilesh a tainted leader, a complete failure: Mayawati

Farukhabad (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 6 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav a “tainted leader” who had not done anything for the poor, weaker sections and farmers of the state.

Addressing an impressive gathering at an election rally here, the four-time former Chief Minister also accused Akhilesh Yadav of “wasting a lot of public money” on advertisements of government projects and schemes which never took off. Asking people to be careful of the Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance with the Congress, she said any vote to them would only benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Exuding confidence that her party will return to power in the state, Mayawati said the large turnout had firmed up her confidence that the BSP will romp home with a good majority. She also trained her guns on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not fulfilling any of the promises made during the 2014 general elections. The BSP chief said time had come that the people of Uttar Pradesh rejected the BJP.

Assuring the people of improved law and order and justice for all in a BSP regime, Mayawati also said that once she was voted to power the criminals and anti-social elements would be put behind bars on a priority basis. The Dalit leader also predicted that the Samajwadi Party (SP) will cave in to internal contradictions and the bitter feud within the family and the party.

“The Shivpal Yadav camp which has been made the scapegoat in the family drama will ensure that the Akhilesh camp does not make it to victory,” she said with a chuckle. SP ‘mentor’ Mulayam Singh Yadav has humiliated and used his younger brother Shivpal in his blind ‘putra moh’, she alleged.

–IANS

md/rn