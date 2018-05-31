Akhilesh dares BJP to hold elections now

Lucknow, June 6 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday predicted a rout for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if Lok Sabha elections were held today.

Talking to the media here, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the BJP’s defeat in the 2019 elections had already been scripted and was evident by back-to-back defeats in by-elections in the state and across the country.

“By-polls to the Kairana parliamentary seat and the Noorpur Assembly seat were a reflection of how the people are fed up with the hollow promises of the BJP,” the 45-year-old leader said.

He said the farmer community was the worst hit by the policies of the BJP government at the Centre and in the state and pointed out how they had come together to defeat the ruling party in recent electoral outings.

Yadav challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party to hold the Lok Sabha and the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections simultaneously and predicted a rout for the saffron party in both.

But he warned that the BJP had “many tricks up its sleeves” and that it could do anything to deflect the attention of the people from burning issues.

Present at the press conference were newly elected MP from Kairana Tabassum Hasan and SP legislator from Noorpur Naeem-ul-Hasan.

