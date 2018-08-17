Akhilesh urges people to donate for Kerala

Lucknow, Aug 20 (IANS) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh and his party workers and leaders to extend all possible help to flood-hit Kerala.

The appeal comes after repeated tweets from the former Chief Minister seeking financial and other forms of help to the people of Kerala who are faced with the worst ever flooding in a century.

He said he and his wife Dimple Yadav, a Lok Sabha member, were making personal donations to help the flood victims.

The Samajwadi Party cadres have also been told to go to Kerala with medicines and food.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh has urged the police personnel to donate a day’s salary to the flood victims.

–IANS

md/mr