Akriti releases mash-up using her wedding footage

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Singer Akriti Kakar has released a “Dilbaro”-“Din Shagna”-“Madhaniya” mash-up as a tribute to the father-daughter bond using her wedding footage.

“This is from the #Youchooseinsing series. ‘Dilbaro’ was the most requested song this time so I thought of clubbing it with two of my most favourite Punjabi folk songs. What makes this video incredibly special is that I have used my own real wedding unseen footage to give authenticity of emotions that I experienced two years back,” Akriti said in a statement.

“A whole bunch of our friends and family have shared their special moments adding so much emotion to the whole video of our mash-up. In terms of the audio, we have used bare minimum sounds and kept it completely organic, just guitars, dholak, duff, stroke instruments and percussions,” she added.

#Youchooseinsing also featured tracks like “Patola” and “Mann Bharrya”.

–IANS

nn/vm