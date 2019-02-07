Akshara terrific to work with: Shiv Pandit

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actor Shiv Pandit, who has teamed up with Akshara Haasan, daughter of legendary actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan in the horror short film “Joyride”, says he had a good work experience with her.

Sharing his on-set experience with Akshara, Shiv told IANS: “Akshara is a terrific person to work with. Of course, we had many scenes together and we met on set for the first time. In fact, I convinced my director not to make me meet her for script reading, and I directly met her when we did our first scene. The reaction of our introduction scene was organic.”

Directed by former actor and director Fardeen Khan, the film also features Taher Sabbir and Nitin Mirani.

“The story is about a joyride that my character Raunak goes for, along with two of his friends after taking up a dare. What happens on the ride and how the joyful ride turns into something…sometimes when you expect the least, you get so much and shit happens,” said Shiv, who recently appeared in the Netflix web series “Selection Day”.

“Joyride” is a part of Voot Originals’ “Signature Shorts”, produced by Tipping Point under Viacom 18 Motion Pictures Production. “Signature Shorts” is a series of 12 short films of different genres.

