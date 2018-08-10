Akshay credits Balki with ‘effective’ road safety campaign

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar has given full credit to filmmaker R. Balki for making the Road Safety Awareness Campaign “effective” in an “entertaining manner”.

The “Rustom” star tweeted on Thursday that he has been getting remarkable feedback about the campaign.

“Getting some amazing feedback on the Road Safety Awareness campaign both online and offline. The idea was to send out a message in an entertaining manner, full credit to my director R. Balki for bringing that out so effectively. Hope to see some real changes now for the better,” Akshay tweeted.

Akshay, the brand ambassador of the Indian government’s Road Safety Campaign along with Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had launched a Public Service Announcement (PSA) about road awareness on Tuesday.

The “Airlift” star on Twitter had said that he immediately joined the campaign when he got to know the shocking facts and figures related to road accidents which can be prevented.

–IANS

dc/nv/sed