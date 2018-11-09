Akshay Kumar, Chitrangada to be part of IFFI 2018

Panaji, Nov 11 (IANS) As the 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is organising a special section for sports films, members from the film fraternity including Akshay Kumar, Chitrangada Singh, Reema Kagti and Rakesh Omprakash Mehra will attend the gala to present their sports-centric films.

Among those selected from the sports section to be screened at the event are “Gold”, “Soorma”, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, “1983”, “Mary Kom”, “MSD: The Untold Story” and “Mary Kom”.

Aiming to celebrate sports and recognise the contribution of Indian sportspersons, the sports section, which is being introduced under the Khelo India campaign, will take place at the Joggers’ Park in Altinho.

Apart from this, the festival will showcase 212 films from over 68 countries. Israel will be the country of focus at the gala, where there will be a retrospective section of Ingmar Bergman, marking 100 years of the filmmaker’s birth.

IFFI will be held in Goa from November 20-28.

–IANS

sim/mag/sed