Akshay Kumar does chopper stunt for ‘Sooryavanshi’

Bangkok, June 5 (IANS) After surprising fans with his bike stunt, actor Akshay Kumar stunned everyone with a photograph of himself hanging from a helicopter, while shooting for “Sooryavanshi” here.

Akshay on Wednesday took to social media and uploaded the photograph in which he is seen hanging from a helicopter, chasing director Rohit Shetty who is on a bike.

“Casually hanging, off a helicopter…just another day on the sets of ‘Sooryavanshi’. “P.S. Do not try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision,” Akshay captioned the image.

Reliance Entertainment is presenting “Sooryavanshi”, which is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Akshay plays the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by the “Kesari” star in the Ranveer Singh-starrer “Simmba”.

Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay’s love interest in the movie that also stars Neena Gupta, playing Akshay’s mother.

–IANS

dc/sim/pcj