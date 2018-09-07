Akshay, Rajinikanth battle face-to-face in ‘2.0’ teaser

Chennai, Sep 13 (IANS) The teaser of director Shankar Shanmugham’s upcoming film “2.0” shows an ultimate showdown between its two stars, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, who are seen as the “biggest rivals” battling it out between good and evil.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday, Akshay, who will be seen playing a supervillain named Richard, tweeted: “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, doing Shree Ganesh of India’s Grandest Film: ‘2.0’ ! Here’s a glimpse of the biggest rivalry, good or evil… Who decides.”

The over one minute teaser, which sees a high dose of CGI work, begins with a shot of birds circling over city skies, which later is being seen taken over by flying cell phones. People seem confused as the swirl of phones create havoc.

Rajinikanth, who is reprising his role as Dr Vaseegaran and also Chitti, suggests that they take out Chitti the Robot and make him their weapon in the battle against Akshay’s character.

He is heard saying: “This is beyond science, for this we need a superpower… Chitti the robot.”

The second half of the teaser sees Akshay’s evil character destroying the city as Chitti takes it upon himself to save the world from an apocalyptic disaster.

The film will hit the screens on November 29.

“2.0” marks the Tamil debut of Akshay and his first film with Rajinikanth. The film also stars Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. It is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster “Enthiran (Robot)” which also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The movie also has Amy Jackson in a supporting role. The music is by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

