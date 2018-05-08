Akzo Nobel net profit jumps to Rs 238 cr in Q4

Kolkata, May 10 (IANS) Paints major Akzo Nobel India on Thursday reported more than three-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 238 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2018 as compared to Rs 73 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

Revenue from operations, in the quarter under review, was at Rs 772 crore, up by about 10 per cent from Rs 705 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year on a comparable basis.

The paint maker also said its net profit including exceptional items was at Rs 401 crore in 2017-18 as compared to Rs 247 crore in the previous year.

“Operating in a challenging business environment, we have delivered improved performance both in terms of revenue and profit. Transition to GST and high raw material costs impacted business performance. We continued our focus on product innovations, operational excellence programmes and commitment to sustainability,” its Managing Director Jayakumar Krishnaswamy said.

Company Chairman Amit Jain said that 2017-18 has been a year of transformation for the paint maker following the separation of specialty chemicals business.

A share buyback programme has been initiated for the benefit of the public shareholders of the company and the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 22 per share.

–IANS

bdc/vd