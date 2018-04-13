Alaves beat Eibar 1-0 in La Liga

Eibar (Spain), April 15 (IANS) Deportivo Alaves on Sunday secured a 1-0 away win over Eibar in the La Liga football championship, and are now 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Alaves forward John Guidetti scored the early winner just five minutes into the match, held at the Ipurua stadium, reported Efe.

Eibar fought to come back but Alaves kept them under wraps, in the end handing them their second straight defeat.

Conversely, Alaves earned their second win in a row, securing the 15th position in the league table with 38 points.

Eibar, who failed to earn a single win in the past six games, are provisionally in the 11th position with 40 points.

–IANS

pur/vd