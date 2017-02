Madrid, Feb 9 (IANS) Edgar Mendez’s late goal gave Deportivo Alaves their first-ever appearance in the final of the King’s Cup football competition as they defeated Celta Vigo 1-0.

Mendez, who replaced Gaizka Toquero in the match on Wednesday, scored the lone goal to seal a historic moment, reports Xinhua news agency.

Alaves will face Barcelona in the final, who knocked out Atletico Madrid with a 3-2 aggregate win in the other semi-final.

–IANS

